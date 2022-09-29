‘APC One-Million-Man March In Abuja Not Up To 2k People’ – Deji Adeyanju

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

APC 1million man march in Abuja is not up to 2k people.

https://twitter.com/adeyanjudeji/status/1575130540612665346?t=yWye_3slGlaJeHiPWe-SEw&s=19

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: