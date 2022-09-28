APC, PDP, Other Parties Yet To Submit 2019 Election Expenses Reports – INEC

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said this on Tuesday in Lagos State at the ongoing two-day media capacity building workshop on the commission’s progresses, innovations, preparations for the 2023 general elections and critical issues in the Electoral Act 2022, Daily Trust reports.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and some other parties are yet to submit the reports of the expenses they incurred during the 2019 general elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said this on Tuesday in Lagos State at the ongoing two-day media capacity building workshop on the commission’s progresses, innovations, preparations for the 2023 general elections and critical issues in the Electoral Act 2022, Daily Trust reports.

Yakubu, represented by Director, Election and Party Monitoring Department, Aminu Idris, said out of the 91 political parties that participated in the 2019 polls, about 34 submitted their reports (both expenditures and incomes).

The major political parties reportedly spent N4.6billion, N3.3billion on billboards, print media advertisements, electronic media advertisements, and coverage/grammies (musical performances) during the 2019 polls.

According to the INEC official, in the list of the 34 political parties that submitted reports for the 2019 election, the major parties were not among them.

Director-General, The Electoral Institute, Sa’ad Idris, said the commission was expected to train about 1.4m ad-hoc staff who would officiate at the 2023 general elections, comprising security officers.

https://saharareporters.com/2022/09/28/apc-pdp-other-parties-yet-submit-2019-election-expenses-reports-electoral-body-inec

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related