The All Progressives Congress (APC) has shifted the inauguration of its Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) for the Party’s 2023 candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The event earlier scheduled for Monday was postponed to Wednesday, September 28.

Bayo Onanuga, PCC Director of Media and Publicity, made the announcement in a statement Sunday night.

Members nominated to serve in the various directorates are to report at the campaign headquarters on the new date.

They are expected to participate in the special prayer sessions marking the commencement of the presidential election campaigns.

There would be a peace walk after the prayers; all nominees would be issued their letters of appointment on the same day.

“We know this is a call to serve our great party that will demand total commitment and sacrifice from all of us”, Onanuga said.

“It is the council’s strong belief that all members will work hard to deliver a resounding victory for our great party in the 2023 presidential election.”

The spokesman urged the support groups to continue their work and to formally register with the PCC immediately for proper harmonisation.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/09/26/apc-postpones-inauguration-of-tinubu-campaign-council

