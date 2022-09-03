…says I’ve no intention to reply Wike

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has accused the All Progressives Congress of sponsoring mischievous posts on the social media.

Special Adviser to the National Chairman

Media and Communications, Simon Imobo-Tswam, said this in a statement he signed on behalf of his principal, in Abuja, on Friday.

He said in “One post, (from one Lawal Garba, but purporting to be from the PDP national chairman) states that Ayu says he cannot talk to a man who ‘cannot father a child!’

“Another post, with a photograph of Wike and a lady with some children (from Igbere TV) claims that the governor is not ‘the biological father of his three kids.”

“Nothing can be more diabolical, senseless and amateurish. Descending so low is neither in Ayu’s character nor nature.

“Those planting these stories against the PDP and her national chairman are simply showing their lack of intelligence.

“We state, categorically and without equivocation, that the posts are completely false. Even the inelegant construction of the posts puts them beneath Ayu.

“Dr. Ayu never said anything after Wike’s statements yesterday, and does not intend to say anything in response.“

He further said, “This is even more senseless as the national chairman has met Gov. Wike’s children on a number of times.

“We advise the APC and other mischievous people engaged in this shameful and criminal enterprise to be more professional next time.

“As for the Lawal Garba and Igbere TV, if they do not desist from this evil path, we may be forced to invite security agents into the matter.“

Recall, the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike accused Ayu of ingratitude and collecting and pocketing money meant for the national chairmanship campaigns.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/09/pdp-crisis-apc-sponsoring-mischievous-social-media-posts-against-me-ayu/

