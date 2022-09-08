APC Woman Leader, Betta Edu Leads Women Solidarity Walk For Tinubu In Borno

APC National women Leader, Dr Betta Edu led women solidarity walk in Konduga LGA of Borno state for Tinubu and Shettima

Source: https://twitter.com/imranmuhdz/status/1567833130161037312?s=21&t=GGSOYPc3eJPp9Yr7ZKWo0w

