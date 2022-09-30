Appeal Court Upholds Umahi’s Senatorial Candidacy

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Friday dismissed an appeal by Ann Nwanyibuife Agom-Eze and confirmed the Senatorial candidacy of Governor David Umahi.

The Court of Appeal set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court and all the orders it made.

It also held that the High Court was wrong when it upheld Ann’s Counter-affidavit and failed to uphold the primary election of 9th June, 2022 whereat Governor Umahi was nominated as the APC Senatorial candidate, as the nomination was never challenged by anybody within 14 days as prescribed by section 285(9) of the 1999 Constitution.

The appellate court proceeded to grant all the reliefs sought by Governor Umahi and the APC in the trial court.



source: https://www.channelstv.com/2022/09/30/appeal-court-upholds-umahis-senatorial-candidacy/amp/

