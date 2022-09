https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fnOK0WX8LVo

The Arise TV Early morning show Crew, Rufia Oseni, Reuben Abati and Tundun Abiola have described Governor Hope Uzodimma’s statement about Igbo Presidency as absurd and unfortunate.

Hope Uzodimma had asked Igbos to forget about 2023 election unless they make peace with Nigeria.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related