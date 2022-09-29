Arise TV Interview: I Am In The Race To Win – Peter Obi

Immediately after the Peter Obi rally in Jos, Arise Tv hosted Mr Peter Obi to another round of late night interview.

Here is the video of the discussions.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qc0OOPHf3kM

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related