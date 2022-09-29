Arise TV Interview: I Am In The Race To Win – Peter Obi

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Immediately after the Peter Obi rally in Jos, Arise Tv hosted Mr Peter Obi to another round of late night interview.

Here is the video of the discussions.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qc0OOPHf3kM

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Gistmaster
Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: