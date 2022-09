https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lodaBvmEC6Q

Daredevil robbers this afternoon attacked the First Bank and Zenith Bank branches at Ankpa town, Ankpa LGA, Kogi State. The robbers were said to have operated for nearly an hour without resistance as they besieged the facilities in several vehicles including buses and saloon cars shooting sporadically. They proceeded to blowing up the security doors and ransacking the buildings. 5 people were reportedly shot dead, including those hit by stray bullets.

