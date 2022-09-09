Arrest Of Tukur Mamu: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts

The biggest breakthrough in the fight against BH & ISWAP is the arrest, repatriation & detention of Tukur Mamu who is an accomplice to the terrorists and who negotiates for ransoms on their behalf.
I commend the noble & patriotic efforts of the DSS and NIA in this respect.
..I urge them to go after his associates and other highly placed individuals that are close to him & that have also spoken & negotiated for the terrorists in the past.
Finally I call on them to establish precisely what the link is between him & and a leading figure in the PDP.
