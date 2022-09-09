Arrest Of Tukur Mamu: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts

The biggest breakthrough in the fight against BH & ISWAP is the arrest, repatriation & detention of Tukur Mamu who is an accomplice to the terrorists and who negotiates for ransoms on their behalf.

I commend the noble & patriotic efforts of the DSS and NIA in this respect.

..I urge them to go after his associates and other highly placed individuals that are close to him & that have also spoken & negotiated for the terrorists in the past.

Finally I call on them to establish precisely what the link is between him & and a leading figure in the PDP.

https://twitter.com/realFFK/status/1567877018812817414?t=bSEo66oaaqoMNdZsMt2Low&s=08

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related