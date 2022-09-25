“Artificial Insemination By A Single Lady Is Unnatural And A Sin”

https://www.nairaland.com/7343413/artificial-insemination-sin-when-done#116851699

The Holy Bible, the Word of God is the Standard and guide for all who desire to please God here on Earth and make Heaven in Eternity.

Gen 1:27-28

So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.

And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth.

GOD Almighty is the Owner and originator of our lives. HE is the Institutor of Procreation. HE is the Institutor of Marriage. HE is the Institutor of Life. Whatever He proscribes for Humanity is the only acceptable way.

Whatever humans try to do outside GOD’S order is Ungodly, Unnatural and abomination. It is does not matter how palatable your reason sounds.

GOD’S order for Copulation is btw a man and woman. Husband and wife. Anything outside is evil.

If you do not desire to get married as a man or woman, you should not also desire to carry the benefits of marriage.

No matter how the world, technology and so on changes, the world of GOD will not Change.

So let’s quit trying to Innovate, advance and modify Iniquity , debasement and evil. Because everyone will stand before GOD to give account for what is done in this body.

Going to get inseminated in the name of I don’t want to get married is unnatural, abomination, evil and is the same evil as homosexuality, Beastility , etc.

Lets Fear GOD ALMIGHTY and obey HIS word.

Proverb 3:7

Be not wise in thine own eyes: fear the LORD, and depart from evil.

If you desire to make Heaven, you will seek to obey and please God and quit being trying to be wise in your own eyes.

