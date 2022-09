Mr Money Asake, Olamide, and YBNL crew took to the club in USA to celebrate the release of Asake’s debut album.

Mr Money is seen spraying dollars like his name suggests, on everyone and everywhere around him.

Olamide who was mostly behind the camera was heard laughing as he recorded Asake and others stoning each other with dollar bills.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zYonIUBbpQ4

