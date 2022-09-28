Asiwaju Celebrates Bishop Oyedepo At 68

“I rejoice with and celebrate Bishop David Oyedepo on his 68th birthday today. Bishop Oyedepo has served God and our country very well with the life-changing impacts of his Ministry as a respected man of the pulpit

In the field of education, this venerable man is also making a huge difference for God and for country.

“We are grateful to God for Bishop Oyedepo’s life of service and his transformational leadership. As we rejoice with him for a gift of another year in good health,

I wish him greater exploits in God’s vineyard and more accomplishments to the benefit of mankind.”



https://twitter.com/officialABAT/status/1574809254921490435

