Aston Villa Vs Manchester City 0 – 0 – (Live)

Manchester City will aim to return to the top of the Premier League table – for 24 hours at least – when they make the trip to take on Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

The champions put six past Nottingham Forest without reply in midweek, while Steven Gerrard’s side went down 2-1 to early pacesetters Arsenal.

Steven Gerrard can take solace in the fact that he will not be the first managerial casualty of the Premier League season – that unwanted honour belongs to Scott Parker – but the 42-year-old has admitted that he is fearing for his future in the Villa hotseat.

How the Lions were not blown out of the water by Arsenal in the first half of Wednesday’s contest remains a mystery, with only Gabriel Jesus’s goal separating the two sides at the midway point, and Villa threatened to end the Gunners’ perfect start through Douglas Luiz’s direct corner goal before Gabriel Martinelli hit back less than three minutes later.

While Villa demonstrated a greater sense of urgency in the second 45 minutes, the scoreline certainly flattered Gerrard’s men, who have now suffered three straight Premier League defeats – all to London clubs – and can only boast three points from a possible 15 so far.

Such dismal fortunes leave the Lions below the dotted line in 19th, and while there is still a lot of football to be played in the coming months, the early signs of discontent can be heard across the West Midlands as Gerrard desperately tries to find the formula to best the champions.

Now without a clean sheet in 10 Premier League matches dating back to April’s 2-0 victory over Norwich City, Villa’s defensive frailties could certainly be exposed by City’s in-form marksman Erling Braut Haaland, whose name has already been etched into the history books.

