ASUU: Project Supervisor Leaves His Students In Confusion As He Relocates Abroad

The ASUU strike which has crippled academic activities in government owned universities in the country for 200 days and counting is leading to a massive brain drain in the education sector. Apart from frustrating lecturers to the point of some of them willing to give out one their most prized possessions: their books, like this UNIMAID don here- https://www.nairaland.com/7235435/ASUU-strike-dr-abubakar-othman

Others have simply chosen to abandon Nigeria, the selfish and uncaring government, and her teeming mass of hapless students to their own devices. Recall that some days ago, the UNILAG’s ASUU chapter chairman, Dele Ashiru raised an alarm that 70% of their academic workforce retained through mentorship had resigned and relocated abroad. This resignations are not limited to UNILAG alone but other universities are also witnessing an exodus of their lecturers who have abandoned their professions as a way of coping with the months old strike. https://www.nairaland.com/7308352/unilag-leads-mass-resignation-lecturers

Muneer Yaqub, a PHd student in the diaspora and Tweeter shared a screenshot of a project supervisor announcing to his students that he has ‘japa-ed’. To each his own, may God save all y’all.

https://twitter.com/elMunir5/status/1565713649326366721?t=fLJ1oeYZcWzFydfbnnEYKQ&s=19

Projects in the mud. What kind of country thrives with this kind of brain drain? They don’t care about the hoi polloi, so you BATs and ObiDients better wake up and choose wisely for the sake of the upcoming generation.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related