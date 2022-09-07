Atiku Campaigned For Buhari To Defeat Jonathan In 2015 (Throwback Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BKGfEgI6MzM

Atiku Campaigns For Buhari To Defeat Jonathan In 2015 Presidential Election (Throwback Video)

Former Nigerian vice president and 2023 presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, under the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaigned for Muhammadu Buhari to defeat incumbent president Goodkuck Jonathan in the 2015 presidential election, IGBERETV reports.

During a campaign rally for Buhari, Atiku told the cheering crowd that Buhari is the man who will change Jonathan.

Atiku and Buhari contested the presidential primary election of the APC in 2014. The APC presidential primary was still ongoing on December 11, 2014 when Atiku, seeing that Buhari’s vote count had overtaken his, issued a statement to congratulate the retired military general, pledging commitment to the party and promising to “campaign vigorously” for Buhari and all APC candidates to ensure victory in the 2015 elections.

