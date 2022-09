https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HkNWbRnoimw

In an interview with Aise TV Dino was asked how Atiku will manage the Japa Syndrome, since Atiku is Japa personified.

In response, Dino said, Atiku did not relocate to Dubai, he only went to Dubai to further his Education.

He went to Dubai to further his Education, when he has a University in Nigeria.

