Atiku Meets EU Ambassadors In Abuja (Photos)

Today, my team and I met with the various European Union ambassadors to Nigeria at the @EUinNigeria secretariat in Abuja. It was a robust discussion with focus on the next phase for Nigeria politically and the success of the 2023 election, amongst others.

Not only is unity in Nigeria critical, but partnership with the EU is necessary for Nigeria to reach its full potential.

In addition, I shared my vision of a greater Nigeria and gave them an insight into my socio-economic and political agenda for our country.

On its part, the EU assured of technical support to Nigeria, primarily to @inecnigeria and the observation and monitoring of the elections. -AA

https://twitter.com/atiku/status/1565357091719483393?t=B8hh_6I210D2iCEtNdslIQ&s=19

