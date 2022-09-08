Atiku Told Me Ayu Must Go, Wike Rejects Jibrin’s Resignation

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Thursday insisted that Iyorchia Ayu must step down as the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Wike said the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, told him in person when he won the May primary that Ayu must vacate his position as party chairman.

The governor said the resignation of Walid Jibril as the Board of Trustees chairman won’t stop his demand for Ayu’s removal.

According to Wike, the issue at hand is that of justice and fairness, saying having produced the presidential candidate of the party, the north should not also hold on to the chairmanship of the party.

“This fight we will fight it to the end,” the governor spoke when he commissioned the Ahoada Campus of the Rivers State University in the Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state.

Wike was at the occasion alongside his ally, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

https://www.channelstv.com/2022/09/08/atiku-told-me-ayu-must-go-wike-rejects-jibrins-resignation/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related