Atiku With Bandits’ Negotiator, Tukur Mamu In Throwback Photo

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Atiku with Mamu Tukur that was arrested in connection with Kidnapped Kaduna-Abuja train victims

This picture was taken last year when Mamu Tukur paid a visit to Atiku Abubakar in Atiku’s house.

https://twitter.com/Equityoyo/status/1567573928792543234

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: