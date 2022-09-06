Atiku’s Wife, Titi, Seeks End To Sexual Abuse & Stigmatisation Of Victims (Pics)

Amina Titi Abubakar Seeks End To Abuse, Stigmatisation Of Victims Of Sexual Molestation

Wife of former vice president, Amina Titi Atiku Abubakar has called on the members of the public to end stigmatisation against women who are victims of various forms of abuse in tertiary institutions.

It was a scintillating atmosphere in metropolitan city

She made the call in Abuja at the installation of Queen of Nigerian Institutions which took place on Sunday 28th August 2022, at Nicon Luxury Conference Hall Area 11 Abuja.

The event was organized by Xender Modeling Agency in collaboration with National Association of Nigerian Students, National Association of Nigeria Nursing Students, Yoruba Students Council Of Nigeria and National Female Students Association of Nigerian.

Declaring the campaign against sexual molestation and exploitation within Nigerian educational sector and installation of Queen of Nigerian Institutions Beauty Pageant open, the indefatigable Wife of Nigeria’s Former Vice President and the President of Women trafficking and Child Labour Eradication Foundation in Nigeria (WOTCLEF), Mrs. Titi Atiku called on the federal government to end the menace of sex for marks affecting female students across higher institutions in Nigeria.

Mrs. Atiku also called on the members of the public to end stigmatisation of girls who are victims of different forms of abuse in tertiary institutions.

Mrs. Atiku appealed to student Unions to support female students and speak out on the scourge of sex for marks, while equally protecting them from suspected lecturers.

According to her, “it is very disheartening to see and know how much our female students are harassed in universities, ladies need to learn to speak out and they cannot do this alone unless and until they get the support of fellow students who are males, union leaders to support them against these randy lecturers.”

She explained that girls are easily influenced by peer pressure and socio- economic challenges hence the need for parents to protect girls.

Campaign against Sex For Marks event was anchored by Sir Alex Reports, who was on his best in classic outfit.

Chairman of the occasion Alhaji Sarki Ado Igwebuike Ikwueme ably represented by the wife Enyi Dibueze Ikwueme who was installed as the matron of Nigeria female students.

A keynote speakers at the event, representatives of Cardinal John Onaiyekan Foundation and Pastor Deborah Omale, blamed some victims of the scourge for their woes saying sex for marks issue is triggered by lobbying for grades and quest for societal status by some females students.

Representatives of Cardinal also blamed quest to catch up with trends of the society and needless financial pressure as factors responsible for some female students offering their bodies for marks.

According to her, “sometimes advantages are taken of this female students just because they ask for one or other financial assistance from the lecturers, a lot of these issue on sex for marks start with the ladies themselves ,most times they see themselves lobbying, they want to be financially independent through wrong means, many of them travel out of school campus to sleep with other men across other states to display wealth on campus through latest phones, wears and others and so they don’t have time to read nor sit for test or even exams and in turn they are willing and ready to offer their body for marks.”

Pastor Omale counselled that there is time and season for everything, she warned against women selling their “pride”.

She further called on the National Association of Nigerian students to work with unions of female students across campuses to end the menace of sex for grades in universities.

The Project Ambassador and Nigeria’s Nollywood veteran, Rita Edochie said the program was instituted to crown a queen of Nigerian institutions who will stand up as a beacon of hope and voice to the voiceless in universities across Nigeria.

The Convener of the project, Comrd Victor Mbanefo CEO Xender Modeling Agency said the 2022 Queen of institutions beauty pageant was organised to fight against sexual exploitation of vulnerable young ladies in higher institutions.

many of invited dignitaries were physically present and well entertained, upon closing late at 3.15am.

The event witness the crowning of the overall best, first runner up, second runner up and third runner up with millions cash of prizes, laptops and endorsements.

Queen Jofad Michaels Overall

Queen Agwadu Winifred 1st runner up

Queen Ohanu Roman 2nd runner up

Queen Onwuzu Christabel 3rd runner up

Queen Asuzu Esther Miss culture

Queen Ibelo Chisom Cynthia Miss tourism



https://www.statepress.ng/2022/09/amina-titi-abubakar-seeks-end-to-abuse.html?m=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related