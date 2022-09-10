Ayu Dodges Wike, Sends NWC Members To Meet Him

The PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has described the new Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara, as an elder statesman of immense preparation, saying the party currently needs his diplomatic skills.

He implored the new BoT chairman to use his diplomatic experience by reaching all aggrieved party members, with a view to presenting a united front against the ruling All Progressives Congress in 2023.

Ayu, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Communications, Simon Imobo-Tswam, said this on Friday when he led members of the PDP National Working Committee on a condolence visit to Wabara.

The former Senate President emerged as the acting Chairman of the party’s BoT following the resignation of Ambassador Walid Jibrin on Thursday.

Ayu, himself a former Senate President, disclosed to the acting BoT chairman that the leadership of the party had agreed to travel to Port Harcourt early next week to meet with the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for full reconciliation.

https://punchng.com/ayu-dodges-wike-sends-nwc-members-to-gov/

