Ayu Receives Buhari Support Organisation Decampees To PDP In Kano State

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC’s) Buhari Supporter Organisation (BSO) have decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that the decampees were received in Kano on Tuesday by Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman of the main opposition party, PDP.

In his opening remarks at the occasion, the leader of one of the support groups, Engr. Bello Bichi stated that their mission is to support the presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar, who according to him, is the best candidate to rescue Nigeria “out of the current deplorable situation”.

Speaking in the same vein, Alhaji Abubakar Kabir Babawo, the Director-General (DG) of the Atiku Support Group, appreciated Ayu for “the morale-boosting event” of bringing Senator Ibrahim Shekarau back into the party’s fold.

Shekarau formally joined the PDP from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

