Bandits Attack Zamfara Mosque During Juma’at Prayer, Abduct Scores Of Worshippers

Residents said the armed men hid their guns inside their clothes and stormed the mosque when the Imam was about to start delivering sermon.

Bandits on Friday attacked worshippers at a Juma’at Mosque in Zugu community of Gummi local government area of Zamfara State, abducting scores of them.

Residents said the armed men hid their guns inside their clothes and stormed the mosque when the Imam was about to start delivering sermon, Daily Trust reports.

The intruders reportedly told those outside the mosque to go inside.

“When they laid siege, they asked those outside to go into the mosque and tell the worshippers that they had come to negotiate the release of some captives with them.

“No one saw them with guns and many people mistook them for worshippers. Nobody paid attention to them because they hid their guns. However, shortly after they moved inside the mosque, they brought out the rifles and fired some warning shots. They herded the congregants in to a bush but some of the worshippers managed to scramble out of the mosque to safety. The muezzin was among those kidnapped but the Imam was able to escape the assault.

“Some those who were outside the mosque were also abducted because unknown to them that some armed men took positions outside. They fired several gunshots into the air and then moved to forest with the captives,” a resident who simply identified himself as Abubakar said.

The spokesman of the state police command SP Muhammad Shehu said he had not received report about the attack but promised to get back.



Source

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related