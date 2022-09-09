Suspected bandits on Thursday, intercepted an ambulance conveying a dead body to Isuikwuato community in Abia State, ABN TV reports.

The incident took place around Umunneochi/Ihube Okigwe axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, a family source confirmed.

ABN TV gathered that the ambulance was coming from Abraka in Delta State when the incident occurred.

According to the family source, armed bandits waylaid the vehicle conveying the corpse and dragged out the occupants, abandoning the coffin in the vehicle on the road.

The source who said the deceased was his uncle’s wife, said the abductors whisked the victims including the deceased woman’s daughter, another relation, and the driver of the hearse into the bush.

He said that the woman’s daughter later escaped from the captors by providence while the driver and the other man are still being held captive.

The source who did not want to be disclosed said that they had informed the Divisional Police Officer in Isuikwuato for police intervention.

He said that the devastated family had recovered the abandoned corpse and deposited it at the mortuary.

”We are in disarray. People bringing the corpse of my uncle’s wife today were Kidnapped at the notorious Umunneochi-Ihube Okigwe axis.

”They took away the victims into the bush. We have gone to pick the corpse and we have reported to the police. We want Government to come to our rescue”.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/news/bandits-intercept-ambulance-carrying-dead-body-in-abia-community-kidnap-2-persons/

