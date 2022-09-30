Bandits Levy ₦12 Million Tax On Kaduna Farmers, Give Deadline To Pay Up

Terrorists Levy N12 Million Tax On Farm Crops In Kaduna Communities, Give Farmers Deadline To Pay Up

Bandits have levied some farming communities in Kaduna State N12 million as a condition to harvest on their farms.

The agrarian communities include Kwaga, Kwanan-Shehu, Unguwan Liman and Unguwan Shekarau.

It was learnt that the communities were given until Friday (today) to meet the condition, failing which they would kidnap any person found on the farms, The Nation reports. The Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU) chairman, Ishaq Usman Kasai, who confirmed the incident noted that the helpless communities have started making contributions based on farm size to meet the condition and the deadline.

He added that the bandits had been given 20 ‘mudu’ (measures) of rice, 20 ‘’mudu of beans, 25 litres of red oil, 25 litres of groundnut oil and recharge card worth N10,000 as ransom to release six hostages in the Birnin-Gwari area of the state.

The bandits earlier killed a farmer and abducted 20 persons from their farms in Jangali and Kwaga communities of Birnin-Gwari.

He said, “The four people of Unguwan Liman who were kidnapped on Saturday and one at Unguwan Shekarau were released on Wednesday after payment of N2 million and N500,000 respectively.

“Five farmers kidnapped on Thursday, September 15 at Kurgin Gabas and Sabon-Layi areas have luckily escaped from the kidnappers’ den after spending a week in captivity.

“Regrettably, a farmer was killed at Shiwaka community on Tuesday 27/9/2022 after being tied to a tree; and more than 20 people were kidnapped on Wednesday, September 28.

“The bandits informed some farming communities including Kwaga, Kwanan-Shehu, Unguwan Liman and Unguwan Shekarau to pay levies of N12 million to be allowed to continue harvesting their crops.

“These communities were given until Friday (today) to meet the conditions, failing which they would kidnap any person found at a farm. The Union found that these helpless communities have started making contributions based on farm size to meet the condition and the deadline.”

https://saharareporters.com/2022/09/30/terrorists-levy-n12-million-tax-farm-crops-kaduna-communities-give-farmers-deadline-pay

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related