Bandits Take Over Zugu, Zamfara As They Kill And Kidnap Residents

The Security situation is worsening in Zugu community of Bukkuyum Local Govt in Zamfara State. For about 3 months now, the entire Kyaram and Adabka wards had been under persistent attacks by Bandits who operates almost day and night as they kill, maim and abduct innocent people.

Just two days ago on Friday the 2nd of Sep, 2022, Bandits in large numbers armed with deadly weapons abducted 44 muslim worshippers at a jumu’at mosque in Zugu community of Bukkuyum local govt of Zamfara who converged in the mosque to observe their obligatory Friday prayer.

The victims were reported to have been abducted when the suspected armed bandits in a large number conveying heavy and dangerous weapons stormed the Jumu’at mosque and asked the victims to move along with them to an undisclosed destination.

Below are some of the tragic incidences reported within three months as reported by the Special Adviser to the Zamfara State Governor Hon. Yusuf Zugu

1. Abduction of 44 people and injuring one other during Friday prayer in Zugu town.

2. Setting ablaze Police station and Police patrol vehicle in Zugu town.

3. Setting ablaze a number residential buildings, shops and food stores.

4. Killing of thirteen (13) people and abduction of many others in Zugu town.

5. Two (2) persons killed and Fifteen others kidnapped in Gadar Zaima community on market day.

6. Persistent activities of armed bandits (kidnappings and killings) forced inhabitants of Taka-Lafiya and Kairu communities to fled their homes to safer places.

7. Over twenty (20) people killed in the communities of Balhi, Wawan Iccen Salihu and Wawan Iccen Ibra.

8. People in the affected communities do not have access to their farmlands and many more incidences.

It is against this backdrop that the citizens and people of that community wishes to report to the Federal Government and security agents and request the followings:

1. There is no presence of any conventional security personnel (military or paramilitary) in the area unless members of the recently constituted State Govt’s CPG, hence the need to deploy troops such as military, police and special anti terrorists squad to mitigate the menace.

2. There is need to deploy and stationed military personnel permanently at Zugu town been it headquarters of the ward to serve the town and neighbouring communities.

3. Btw Zugu town & Gadar Zaima there exists a route where bandits crosses 2 their popular enclave Gando forest where they took their victims, hence d need to deploy troops &attach dem wit members of CPG &ensure vehicular &foot patrol 2 avert tendencies of attacks on d communities

5. Need to intensify patrol in all the affected axis to guarantee farmers access to their farmlands and markets.

6. Need for Federal and State Governments to provide relief materials to the affected communities.

7. Need for security operatives to take the fight to the bandit’s enclaves and hideouts.

8. Need to support community protection volunteers with some incentives and lawful weapons to assist conventional security agents.

The Zamfara State Govt and the federal govt as well as the security agencies need to change the approach in confronting the menace because people are living in an utterly wretched condition and abject fear as the bandits continued to lunch persistent attacks on them.



https://twitter.com/abdul_donjay/status/1566340313823715329

