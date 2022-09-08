Bauchi APC Reacts To Ex-Deputy Governor’s Defection To PDP

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State have described the defection of former deputy governor, Sule Katagum, to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a disgrace.

Political appointees of former Governor Mohammad Abubakar, led by Isa Matori, while speaking at the APC Next Level Office in Bauchi, yesterday, said the former deputy governor “is a political jobber and scavenger” out to destroy the party that brought him to limelight.

Matori alleged that Katagum had at a separate gathering in Azare and Darazo, adding that all Abubakar’s political appointees agreed to work for the re-election of PDP’s Bala Mohammed in 2023.

“We feel duty-bound to react to the false claims therein and caution faithful party members to stand against it and any machination by political jobbers and scavengers to demean the former governor. The team has been contracted to work against the victory of APC and its candidate, Amb. Sadique Abubakar, in the 2023 election.

“The group’s attention has been drawn to a statement and a footage from Bauchi, Azare and Darazo under a purported committee featuring the former deputy governor of Bauchi as the convener and a number of few persons who once served the regime of former Governor Mohammed Abubakar, going viral on news media and claimed to be working for the former governor, urging his supporters to vote for PDP’s Mohammed in the 2023 governorship election. What a disgrace to honour!” he said.

According to him, the former governor, as a reputable lawyer, undoubtedly submissive to the party’s constitution and other relevant statute documents regulating behaviour and conducts of members, is not the type that would reduce himself to anti-party behaviour and a life similar to that of a political jobber or a scavenger.

His words: “Therefore, the former deputy governor and his cohorts on such dishonourable political voyage must not continue with the task they are doing for PDP, but must not work at destroying the party that brought them to political limelight from oblivion. How soon has the former deputy governor forgotten the way APC was robbed of its victory in the 2019 general election by PDP?.

“Has he forgotten how silly the former governor was ridiculed and insulted during the last general elections by the present government of PDP by their characteristic manner of reckless and unguided utterances of perceived political opponents?”

