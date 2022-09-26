Bauchi Students Protest Over Separation Of Boys From Girls In Secondary Schools (Pix)

Students of secondary schools are currently protesting in the streets of Bauchi over a new policy by the government to separate boys from girls in schools.

Students officially resumed school today (Monday) across the state.

Vanguard had reported that Bauchi State Commissioner for Education, Mr Aliyu Tilde, said the State government has concluded plans to separate male and female students in secondary schools in the state.

Tilde, while addressing newsmen after a State Executive Council (SEC) meeting in Bauchi, noted that it would only be executed whenever and wherever it was possible.

He explained that the idea was to address moral decadence, which he said has become prevalent among students of secondary schools.

According to him, private schools would take a cue from the initiative and separate the males who would be attending their academic activities in one institution and the females in another separate institution.



SOURCE

