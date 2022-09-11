BBNaija: Chizzy Tired Of Dancing, Eloswag, Chomzy Caught Doing Dirty Dancing

Its Week 7 of the Big Brother Naija 2022 , and It’s the 70,s Party, that’s why everyone is dressed in that style, the old-school funky style

Everyone is getting the boogie on and shaking it off in their vintage dress sense.

However Level 2 Housemate Chizzy was found sitting on the floor, gets viewers wondering what’s going on, maybe he was tired, as he was sweating profusely,

While Level 1 housemate Eloswag rocks Chomzy vigorously as she was twerking, Eloswag took advantage and did dirty dancing with her.

WATCH VIDEO

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1KT3u4f97M

