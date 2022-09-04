BBNaija: Daniella Kisses Dotun After Promising Not To Get Intimate With Him (Pics)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CnCgf6RqkT8

BBNaija: Daniella Passionately Kisses Dotun After Promising Not To Get Intimate With Him (Photos, Video)

Big Brother Naija season 7 housemates, Daniella and Dotun were seen kissing during last Saturday night party, IGBERETV reports.

This is coming few days after she broke down in tears and promised not to get intimate with Dotun again.

Daniella and Dotun were seen getting intimate under the duvet after Dotun became the week’s Head of House and chose Daniella as his deputy and companion in the Head of House lodge.

During her diary session with Big Brother, Daniella promised not to get intimate with Dotun again.



https://igberetvnews.com/1427709/bbnaija-daniella-passionately-kisses-dotun-promising-get-intimate-photos-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related