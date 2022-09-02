BBNaija: Everyone In The Big Brother House Is A Hypocrite – Diana (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hcI1OK0k-mU

Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate, Diana, spoke on Amaka’s eviction during her diary session with Big Brother, IGBERETV reports.

While speaking with Big Brother, Diana labelled her fellow housemates hypocrites over how they reacted to Amaka’s eviction.

When the housemate was asked to leave the show, the rest of her housemates looked on in shock as they ran to give her a hug and sympathise with her.

According to her, they were all even more shocked than the person who was aksed to leave the house like they weren’t the ones who put her up.

Diana noted that their reactions left her so confused and she is still in shock over it.

In her words:

“I believe that in this house, everybody is a hypocrite because when you said Amaka, they were all like ‘Oh my’. They were all shocked. I think they were even more shocked than the person that was called, Amaka. So I don’t get it. So if everybody is surprised, who put your name for eviction. I’m so confused Big Brother and seriously it’s still a shock for me.”

