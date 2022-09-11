BBNaija: How Viewers Voted For Doyin, Eloswag And Chomzy

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

BBNaija Week 7 Vote Result and Percentage
This is how viewers voted for their favourite housemate this week, NaijaCover Reports.

Housemates No. of Nominations
Doyin 11.98%
Chomzy 8.96%
Eloswag 6.55%

Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: