BBNaija: I Was Exposed To Porn At Age 9 – Daniella

Daniella, a Big Brother Naija housemate, has revealed that she was exposed to porn at the age of 9, NaijaCover Reports.

Daniella made this known during a conversation with Allysyn on Wednesday.

Reacting, Allyson said she watched soft porn in secondary school.

She further added that she is still not a sexual person.

Daniella, ”I was exposed to porn at the age 9.”

Allyson, ”I was watching Spartacus show (soft porn) in secondary school. I wasn’t tempted to explore and even now I am not a sexual person.”

Recall that Daniella had said two weeks ago that she was asexual.

According to the Cross River born, she does not get aroused and has not tasted it.

But she had come under attack for allegedly having sex with Khalid, an act he described as ‘aggressively cuddling.

