BBNaija: If You Disrespect Me Outside, I Will Ghost You – Sheggz To Bella

Sheggz and bella were having an intimate conversation, which got sheggz talking about going to London and then Bella was so fed up with him always talking about London every moment.

Bella replied: Any small thing, I will just go to London – Like London is out of this World Who can not go to London!! – Is London out of the World!!!!

Sheggz has always been vocal, on how he feels Bella treats him and has not failed to caution her with regards to how he doesn’t want the relationship he has with her to only end in the house.

Whether true or not, Sheggz feels Bella treats him with disrespect and according to him, he won’t take any disrespect from her, if not he will ghost her.

WATCH HERE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lg3JcjNmTo4

