BBNaija: See How Fans Voted For Sheggz, Hermes, Groovy

Following the eviction of Groovy, Sheggz and Hermes from the Big Brother Naija ‘level up’ reality show, how fans voted their favorite housemates has emerged.

Recall that in a surprise nomination process, Chichi, the current Head of House, picked two housemates for the finale.

She picked Daniella and Phyna, and Biggie announced that all housemates who were not picked would be up for eviction this week.

Hermes, Adekunle, Bryann, Bella, Sheggz, and Groovy were the nominated housemates.

Groovy, Hermes, and Sheggz had low votes and were evicted during the live show.

Here Is How Fans Voted As Obtained By NaijaCover Below;

Hermes – 15.83%

Groovy – 14.63%

Shegzz – 13.26%

