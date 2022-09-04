BBNaija: The Moment Sheggz Asked Bella How Often They Will Be Having Sex (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xI8lU94YImQ
Big Brother Naija season 7 housemate, Shegz has asked his fellow housemate and lover, Bella, how often they would have sex, if they get married, IGBERETV reports.
Below is the conversation.
Shegz: So, how often are we going to be having sex in a week?
Bella: (Looking surprised) What type of nonsense question is that?
Shegz: Are you not an adult?
Bella: I don’t understand. How do you ask like you have a time frame?
Shegz: I don’t know whether you will be telling me like once in every three months.
Bella: (Laughs) Do I look like that kind of person?
Shegz: Yes, it’s possible.
Bella: (Answers his question) Whenever you want.
Shegz: Promise? Because, I will fire everyday oo.
Bella: But why will you want everyday? You want to kill me? It’s not everyday.
Shegz: You get a break when your period comes.
Bella: Not everyday.
Shegz: Ok, like 3 to 4 times a week?
Bella: I really love you. It’s going to be very natural.
