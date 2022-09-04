BBNaija Voting Results: See How Viewers Voted For Diana, Giddyfia, Eloswag

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Following the eviction of Diana and Giddyfia and from the Big Brother Naija reality show, how viewers voted for their favorite housemates has emerged, NaijaCover Reports.

Recall that last week Modella, a fake housemate was told to leave the show

On Monday, Amaka was evicted after housemates nominated her for immediate eviction.

This week, Giddyfia and Diana were evicted during the live show.

They had the least votes and were evicted from the reality TV show.

It would be recalled By NaijaCover that Chizzy was saved by Biggie after being told not to stand up or move a limb when the show host calls for the fake housemates.

Here Is How Viewers Voted:

1. Eloswag- 2.17%

2. Daina- 1.45%

2. Giddyfia – 0. 99 %

