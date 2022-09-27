Beecham Ampiclox And The Craze For “Sperm Washout”: Warning (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G_sa-aoyMis

In this Video we answer that question, whether Beecham Ampiclox is used to washout sperm after intercourse.

This is what Many people are practicing, they take Beecham Ampiclox or any other Brand of Ampiclox after intercourse as a way to wash out infection and also wash out the sperm and prevent pregnancy, and it is high about time we talked about it.

A young lady came to me with complaints of vaginal discharge. In the course of taking the history, it happened that she has been having unprotected intercourse. But according to her, she normally does “washout” with Beecham Ampiclox after every act. So thats where my inquisitiveness started.

Hear this:

Beecham Ampiclox is not a contraceptive. A contraceptive is a medication that prevents pregnancy. If you are taking Beecham Ampiclox or any other Brand of Ampiclox to wash away sperm after intercourse, you are wasting your time and money at the same time.

Secondly, Beecham Ampiclox is an antibiotic. An antibiotic is a medication that is used to treat bacterial infections. So that’s the maximum benefit you could get from your Beecham Ampiclox – it could help you with bacterial infections. But it does not address the problem of other Viral infections like HIV, Human Papilloma Virus, HPV, Hepatitis B, Herpes simplex virus HSV, etc. Beecham Ampiclox does not prevent Fungal infections like Candidiasis.

So swallowing Beecham Ampiclox and the likes, is giving yourself a false sense of safety, which is far more dangerous than being unsafe. You feel safe whereas you are already near-sodom.

If you want to prevent pregnancy use condoms, at least it will also prevent almost all other sexually transmitted infections to a very great extent.

Stop “washing out”! Leave Beecham alone!

He that has ear, let them hear.

https://odoctor.ng/beecham-ampiclox-effects-on-pregnancy/

