This is how progress in infrastructure is measured: what you met vs how you left it

Not by what you are saying with your mouth and asking people to go and be verifying…

https://twitter.com/mr_okokobioko/status/1567186390877626373?t=6cB0nLskTH-wZgiDa3XSBA&s=19

