This same nigga would say tribalism is the reason we don’t want Obi. Oga I can’t employ someone who failed waec and went to miracle center for GCE while I leave out a first class holder in administration.
To be honest, we know the hidden discrimination in the university system, na only those when no get full requirements dem dey deport go department like philosophy during screening. Abi I lie?
Before And After: See Facebook User’s Thoughts On Peter Obi In 2011 And Now
This same nigga would say tribalism is the reason we don’t want Obi. Oga I can’t employ someone who failed waec and went to miracle center for GCE while I leave out a first class holder in administration.