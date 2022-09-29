Bella Shmurda Congratulates Omah Lay And Self On Becoming Landlords

New house owner Bella Shmurda congratulates Omah Lay and self for becoming new landlords in Lagos. He also prayed for those who are yet to become Landlords saying its by grace.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mFxtVkif2QQ

