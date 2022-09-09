Betta Edu Gathers The Largest Gathering Of APC Women For Tinubu

Borno : APC Woman Leader,Betta Edu Defiles One Million March Myth, Gathers The largest Gathering Of Women For Tinubu

Earlier today, Borno State was put on lockdown as APC woman national leader Dr Betta Edu and her entourage stormed the state in what can only be described as the largest gathering of women in recent times.

Today will be remembered as the day the APC national woman leader drew a record number of female supporters to the joint Tinubu/Shettima presidential ticket.

It was more akin to a pre-performance of her promise to give Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential campaign millions of votes from women.

NIGERIANS HAVE CONTINUED TO REACT TO THE OUTSTANDING TURNOUT, describing it as defiling the famous one million march that political parties keep claiming they are staging. We saw from the crowd that Betta Edu has the ability to mobilize women across the country to vote for the APC presidential candidate and his running mate Kashim Shettima.

If the crowds at recent political rallies can be labelled as a million march, we can confidently state that this is a gathering of over two million women.

One striking similarity we noticed among the women we saw at this gathering was the joy on almost every one of their faces.

