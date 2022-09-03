Bingham University Student Bullied, Flogged By Fellow Student (Photos)

As shared by Twitter User, Jemima Nnadi:

This video was sent by my cousin in Bingham university…

This is what they go through as freshers in the university…

Bullying…

This student should be found and duly prosecuted..

How can a fellow student do this to another… Kindly retweet and tag necessary authorities.



https://twitter.com/JemimaNnadi/status/1565969447730532352

About Bingham University

Bingham University located in Karu, 25 kilometres from the Federal Capital city of Nigeria Abuja, was established in 2005 by the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) as a Conventional University. It is one of the six private universities in the north and the only one established by a Christian organisation.

