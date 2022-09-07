Blackout In Lekki, Ajah And Parts Of Victoria Island From September 7 – 9

Eko Electricity Distribution Company @EKEDP

Dear Esteemed Customers, we wish to notify you of the relocation of Egbin/Aja 330kV Line 3 to Spare Omotosho 330kV Line 2 Bay from 7am, 7th September to 7pm, 9th September, 2022.

During this period Ajah & Lekki Transmission Stations will be out of supply.

Customers within Ibeju, Ajah, Lekki and Islands Districts will be affected.

Please note; this is to improve our services in the affected areas.

Thank you for usual understanding and cooperation.



https://twitter.com/EKEDP/status/1566839539355754496

TCNNIGERIA @TCN_NIGERIA

@TCN_NIGERIA plans to carry out maintenance work in Aja Substation from Wednesday 7th to Friday 9th September, 2022, from 7am to 7pm daily. This includes the relocation of Egbin/Aja 330kV Line 3 to a spare Omotosho 330kV Line 2 bay as well as the repair of gas leakage on one of the Isolators in the substation.

During this period, Aja, Lekki Transmission Stations and the Alagbon/Aja 330kV transmission Line would be out of service, to ensure safe work space for the engineers. Similarly, the Alagbon Transmission Substation would receive power supply through the Ijora/Alagbon 132kV transmission line.

The maintenance work will affect bulk power supply and expectedly cause outage in Badare Sangotedo,Jakande, Chevron, Agungi, Lekki and some parts of Victoria Island.

TCN regrets any inconveniences this may cause electricity consumers within the affected areas and assure Nigerians of it’s determination to continue to deliver bulk power supply to distribution load centers nationwide.



https://twitter.com/TCN_NIGERIA/status/1567188915433373696

