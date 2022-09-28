Bloomberg Poll Gives Peter Obi Clear Lead Ahead Of 2023

• Peter Obi scored 72% among those who have decided to vote.

• Main party candidates much less favored in Premise Data poll.

By William Clowes

A Surprise Presidential Candidate Leads the Race to Lead Nigeria, Poll Shows

A third-party candidate is the top choice to become the next president of Africa’s most populous country, according to a new opinion poll.

A clear majority of respondents said they intend to vote for Peter Obi, a former state governor, in elections scheduled for February.

The results of the survey conducted for Bloomberg News by Premise Data Corp. were published on Wednesday as the official campaign to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari kicked off.

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-09-28/who-will-win-nigeria-s-presidential-election-peter-obi-leads-in-opinion-poll?leadSource=uverify%20wall

Bloomberg is a well respected international organization so for those that want to expose any biases, don’t even try. However my advice to Peter Obi is to keep campaigning and keep the energy going. We must take back our country from certificateless, senile, clueless and corrupt politicians.

