Bola Tinubu Commissioning Kudirat Abiola Way In June 2001 (Videos)

FLASHBACK: [4th June 2001]: Governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT officially commissioned the newly reconstructed Kudirat Abiola Way, Ikeja. (Which was formerly known as Oregun Road)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7whUebyVShU

Commissioner for Works, @raufaregbesola giving a brief background of what the road looked like before the reconstruction, roads being done at that period, and the Brilliance of Governor Tinubu. This road remains one of the best in the State till date.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o8xt6WIvCVg

A Young Aunty Hafsat Abiola thanking the Governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialABAT at the commissioning of the Kudirat Abiola Way, Ikeja (named after her mum), on the 4th of June 2001.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGBUeaPcFlg

Finally …. Mr Femi Falana SAN commended Governor Tinubu @officialABAT for the gesture and also commended him on his efforts on cleanliness around the State which was a major issue at the beginning of his administration.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fldoHjGNGFU

https://twitter.com/Mr_JAGs/status/1567393386432270336?t=lStsiqimtiVmZJ1lRYCJrw&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related