Bola Tinubu Meets Assembly Speakers Of APC Controlled States (Pictures)

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently met with Speakers of State Houses of Assembly from the 22 APC controlled states in company of Governors Solomon Lalong of Plateau State, Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Sanni Bello of Niger State and Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State.

Asiwaju assured the Speakers of his readiness to lead the party to victory in next year Presidential election and charged them to go back to their various states to tell the people about the many achievements of the APC-led administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

