Boris Johnson Joins The Police In Raiding A Man’s Home At 6am (Pix)

Man wakes up to find Boris Johnson looking for drugs in his home at 6am

He asked ‘bro, how the f**k did I get raided and Boris Johnson’s there?’ following the bizarre incident on Wednesday morning.

Footage of the encounter emerged when the Prime Minister attended a police raid on Wednesday with specialist officers near Lewisham, south London.

In a video posted on SnapChat, the man holding the phone asks ‘wagwan Boris?’

The smiling Tory leader, who is wearing a protective vest, replies: ‘Good morning, how are you doing?’

In a separate video, the man filming said he ‘felt like he was in a film, fam’.



https://metro.co.uk/2022/08/31/man-wakes-up-to-find-boris-johnson-on-6am-police-raid-in-his-flat-17277598/?ito=amp-trending-1&_gl=1

