Broadcast Journalist Mr Luciano Showers Wife With Encomiums On Birthday (Pics)

Broadcast Journalist, Public Speaker Mr Luciano Showers Wife With Encomiums On Birthday

A renowned on-air personality and public speaker, Mr. Luciano Emmanuel okere has showered the wife, Nosa with accolades, expressing once again his deep love and affection for her as she marks a new year in her life.

He described himself as the luckiest man to be blessed with an incredible and beautiful woman.

“From the first moment we met… I knew I wanted you. After knowing you, I then knew you would be my wife, to have and to hold you for the rest of my life.

“If God did not bless me with anything, he blessed me with you. I am the luckiest man in the world to have such an incredible, beautiful, caring woman” he wrote in a social media post.

Mr. Luciano while expressing gratitude to God for colouring his life with such embodiment of beauty and character renewed his pledge to continually being a source of smile for the beautiful wife every day.

“I am not perfect.. I am a man with many, many flaws but God looked past that and blessed me with you.

“If I could achieve just one aim in life, it would be to make you happy and put a smile on your face everyday” he said.

On his wish for the wife on his birthday, he prayed endless joy, peace and happiness upon her even though a barrier of distance exists between them at the moment.

“Here is my wish to you on this special day (even though I have to celebrate here while you do same over there)

“I pray that today brings you nothing but bliss, joy, peace and above all HAPPINESS as you are the sweetest person ever to exist.

“My love for you, my dear wife, it is endless.”

https://instagram.com/whyneluciano?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

